Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lennar were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $424,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lennar by 45.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,567 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Lennar by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after buying an additional 896,264 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,323,000 after buying an additional 415,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,125,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $123.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.57. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $180.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Zacks Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

