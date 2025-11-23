Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NetApp were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NetApp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in NetApp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 60,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in NetApp by 119.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 17.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 814,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,563,000 after purchasing an additional 122,784 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $35,145.96. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,483,361. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.