Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 20,459 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,459 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after buying an additional 1,510,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

