Chemours FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemours in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE CC opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.64. Chemours has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 60.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,022,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,520 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 85,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chemours by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

