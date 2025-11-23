Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.3077.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $57,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHH stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.92. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $86.49 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

