Christopher Rogers Purchases 50,000 Shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Rogers acquired 50,000 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 per share, for a total transaction of £57,500.

Mitie Group Trading Up 1.6%

MTO opened at GBX 157 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 105.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 168. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitie Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 165 to GBX 170 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 185 to GBX 210 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 179.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

