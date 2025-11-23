Citigroup Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $89.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.97.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $145.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,074,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,009,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

