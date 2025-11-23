Citigroup Cuts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $34.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valvoline from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Valvoline Stock Up 3.5%

Valvoline stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in Valvoline by 2.0% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 18,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

