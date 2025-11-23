Citigroup Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $188.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $202.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $178.00 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average is $182.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,999.92. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.