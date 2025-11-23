Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Climb Global Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of CLMB opened at $104.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26. The company has a market cap of $484.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $145.02.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $161.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.29 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

