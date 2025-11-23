Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Position Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after acquiring an additional 786,063 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $88,203,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cloudflare by 1,388.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 736,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after buying an additional 686,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,776,000 after buying an additional 658,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $186.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.87 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $270.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.32, for a total value of $10,231,642.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,221. This represents a 70.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,488 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.51, for a total transaction of $685,426.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 56,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,032,857.44. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 599,869 shares of company stock worth $126,762,385. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.