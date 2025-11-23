CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.4286.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,443,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $72.96 on Friday. CocaCola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

