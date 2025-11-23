Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coda Octopus Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.55. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,045,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,469.65. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,214. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

