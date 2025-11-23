Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 58,290 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.62, for a total value of $1,504,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,320 shares in the company, valued at $21,703,538.40. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 55,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.81, for a total transaction of $17,920,955.28. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 755,171 shares of company stock valued at $234,838,249 over the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $500.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.08.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

