Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 11,875 JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBTM. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBTM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price objective on JBT Marel in a report on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair raised JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

JBT Marel Price Performance

JBT Marel stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.08 and a 52 week high of $148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average of $131.33.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.75 million. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.