Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,925 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,197,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $12,696,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $11,297,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,510,000 after buying an additional 228,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,350,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,017,000 after acquiring an additional 220,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Bank OZK stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.The business had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

