Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,989 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Home BancShares in the first quarter worth $64,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 4,480.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.81. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The firm had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Home BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.