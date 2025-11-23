Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 653 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 3.8%

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $232.05.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $1,660,221.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This represents a 24.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

