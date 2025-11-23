Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AAON alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 25.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in AAON by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of AAON stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.05. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,271.64. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $2,813,946.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,231.40. The trade was a 50.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAON

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.