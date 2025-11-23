Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $605,194,000 after acquiring an additional 502,110 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 639,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,366,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The company had revenue of $307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 54.75%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,721,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,110.75. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Baird R W upgraded Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.