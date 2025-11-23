Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.27 Million Position in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Curbline Properties worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Curbline Properties by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the first quarter worth $54,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the first quarter valued at $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curbline Properties by 54.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Curbline Properties by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CURB opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 58.51. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Curbline Properties’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Curbline Properties declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CURB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

