Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Informatica Inc. $INFA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Informatica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Informatica by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other news, CAO Francis R. Santiago sold 16,790 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $416,056.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,627.78. The trade was a 27.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $253,703.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 309,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,087.56. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 353,978 shares of company stock worth $8,820,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE INFA opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Informatica’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

