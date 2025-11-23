Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,266 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hexcel by 32.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,314,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,514,000 after purchasing an additional 812,026 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 13.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,354,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,153,000 after buying an additional 155,999 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,050,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,694,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $59,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,283 shares in the company, valued at $278,395. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Winterlich sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $250,309.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,782.38. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,349. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. Hexcel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.99 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

