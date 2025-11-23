Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 660 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Post were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth $34,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,418,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,448,000 after acquiring an additional 277,786 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 26.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 915,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,526,000 after purchasing an additional 191,081 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Post by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,364,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after purchasing an additional 105,325 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $99.01 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.Post’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

