Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 375.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 555.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $10.07 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,327.66. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $329,784.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,582,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,960,098.06. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,598 shares of company stock worth $3,876,481. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

