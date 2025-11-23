Comparing Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) & Pioneer Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabine Royalty Trust $82.92 million 13.50 $79.64 million $5.43 14.15 Pioneer Oil & Gas $220,000.00 1.74 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sabine Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil & Gas.

Sabine Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sabine Royalty Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabine Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabine Royalty Trust 94.85% 866.81% 819.46% Pioneer Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust beats Pioneer Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Sabine Royalty Trust was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Pioneer Oil & Gas

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

