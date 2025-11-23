Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 14,794 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 155.7% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 29.9% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $472.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.33.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

