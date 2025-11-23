Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,089 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.79.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

