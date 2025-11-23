Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $52.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Copart traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.8070, with a volume of 5673651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,656 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Copart by 395.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 78,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 62,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

