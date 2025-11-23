Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Shares of VTMX stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,528.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.71. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 78.0%. This is a boost from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 850.00%.

Institutional Trading of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the first quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

