Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.0526.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $21,220,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

