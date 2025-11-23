Creative Planning Acquires 5,742 Shares of Belden Inc $BDC

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Belden worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth $47,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Belden by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Belden by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Belden Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of BDC opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.26. Belden Inc has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $133.77.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $698.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.