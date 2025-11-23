Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Creative Planning increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of Wendy’s worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 25.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 366.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 356.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

WEN stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

