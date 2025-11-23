Creative Planning Boosts Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of FirstCash worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 24.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.32. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $166.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $904.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.28 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

FirstCash announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $638,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,937,035.88. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.97, for a total value of $1,599,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 127,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,432,008.28. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,778. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

