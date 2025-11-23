Creative Planning Buys 257 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Creative Planning boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $215.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.25. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $127.17 and a one year high of $229.46.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

