Creative Planning Buys 267 Shares of Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Creative Planning increased its position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of Graham worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Graham alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Graham by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Graham by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 29.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of GHC opened at $1,080.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,074.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,015.41. Graham Holdings Company has a 1 year low of $840.50 and a 1 year high of $1,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $14.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.36 by $1.72. Graham had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHC

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.