Creative Planning Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $47.52.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

