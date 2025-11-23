Creative Planning Has $3.85 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 284.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.