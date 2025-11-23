Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 45.7% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 215,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 46,977 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.