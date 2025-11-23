Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 27.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 264.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 5.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $241.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,920.61. The trade was a 79.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total transaction of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,030,194.18. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.