Creative Planning Purchases 10,397 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 1,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 128,286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 59,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,372,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ExlService by 18,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Wall Street Zen lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

EXLS opened at $39.39 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

