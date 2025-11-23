Creative Planning Sells 1,881 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Creative Planning cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $89,403,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $66,446,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 128.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,416,000 after acquiring an additional 626,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,059,000 after acquiring an additional 433,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 110.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $81.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.15.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

