Critical Contrast: CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) vs. The Competition

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Solar” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CSLM Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CSLM Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 1 1 1 2.50 CSLM Acquisition Competitors 580 1480 2265 66 2.41

CSLM Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 235.40%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential upside of 9.94%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% CSLM Acquisition Competitors -2,178.44% -481.67% -17.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million -$56.45 million -2.30 CSLM Acquisition Competitors $3.52 billion -$160.68 million -1.27

CSLM Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 3.20, suggesting that their average share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

