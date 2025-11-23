Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.The firm had revenue of $567.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,734,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,917,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,529,000 after acquiring an additional 77,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 88,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,606,000 after acquiring an additional 77,592 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

