Cullinan Therapeutics’ (CGEM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. New Street Research set a $26.00 price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $559.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 165,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $1,391,602.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,963,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,293,400. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,874,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,286. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

