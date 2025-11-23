CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVBF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

CVB Financial Trading Up 3.2%

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.69. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $223,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,917.55. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 27,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $499,884.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 745,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,759,677.90. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 240,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 877.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

