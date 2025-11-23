CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $455.96.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CyberArk Software by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $440.07 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $288.63 and a 52 week high of $526.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

