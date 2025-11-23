CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $455.96.
CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Report on CYBR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $440.07 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $288.63 and a 52 week high of $526.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.