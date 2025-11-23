Cypress Capital LLC Sells 198 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.5%

GOOGL opened at $299.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $306.42.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price target on Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

