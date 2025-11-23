Davis R M Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $161,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 101.4% during the first quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 65,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,750.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $299.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.39 and a 200-day moving average of $213.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $306.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

