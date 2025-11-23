denkapparat Operations GmbH Purchases 140 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

denkapparat Operations GmbH grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total transaction of $365,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,894.45. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total transaction of $312,386.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,927.46. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,906,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $594.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $697.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $705.66. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $825.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.